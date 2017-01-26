In what many consider a surprising move, Rod Jackson has vacated the CEO chair at the Greater Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

After taking over the helm of the chamber in 2015, the former Barrie MPP abruptly left the position on Jan. 16.

“In a nutshell, we had a difference in strategic operational direction,” Jackson said Wednesday afternoon.

While he was there, Jackson said he increased the chamber’s profile in the community, including both in attracting new members and events revenue.

“I loved the job. I was there for a year and learned about what needed to happen and was looking forward to the next two years where I thought we’d see the chamber really come to its full potential,” Jackson said.

“Unfortunately, people see things in different ways.”

Jackson said he believes the chamber’s direction under a volunteer board of business owners doesn’t leave the staff much room to manoeuver.

“I believe you have to have a certain amount of autonomy and let the staff do their jobs. Barrie’s a city of 150,000 people now, and sometimes I think the chamber behaves like it’s still a city of 30,000,” he said.

For their part, Kris Hughston, chairperson of the board of directors, said they wish Jackson well in his next venture.

“During the past year, our organization has continued to move in a new direction to meet the challenges of the future,” Hughston said in a news release.

“We have increased our visibility, helped advocate for more organizations, expanded our event portfolio and continue to redefine member services. We thank Rod for his efforts on behalf of the business community,” she said.

Hughston said the chamber expects to collaborate with the City of Barrie and Georgian College on a new Train and Technology event which will be held March 1.

“In 2017, we will continue to build on last year’s momentum,” said Hughston.

The chamber has had a string of directors since its long-time director Sybil Goruk left in 2014.

Goruk filed a lawsuit in July 2014 for more than half-a-million dollars after leaving the chamber in April of that year.

“There’s a lot of legalities and that’s not resolved,” Jackson said.

Before Jackson was hired in 2015, Gerald Meenye, John McIssac and Todd Armstrong each held the top post for a short period of time, in both full-time and interim roles.

Mayor Jeff Lehman said he was disappointed to hear of Jackson’s departure from the chamber.

“Rod did great things with the chamber and raised awareness in the business community of who they were,” Lehman said. “It’s too bad. Rod’s one of those guys who always has the city’s best interests at heart.”

Former chamber president and vice president of BDO Canada, Stella Millis, said she wouldn’t speak on behalf of the chamber, but said she personally enjoyed working with Jackson.

“During this past year, there have been a lot of changes at the chamber and Rod has been instrumental in bringing forward new and innovative ideas. These changes were very much needed, especially during a time when all chambers of commerce are struggling with their relevancy in the community,” Millis said.

For his part, Jackson said he hasn’t considered his next options yet, mostly because he didn’t expect to leave the chamber of commerce.

When asked if he’s considering running in the next year’s provincial election, Jackson said, “Never say never, but at this point in time, I’m not planning on doing that.

“But I’d never close that door.”

