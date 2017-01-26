Opera or pop rock?

Meg Warren isn’t wasting any time wondering about the road not taken.

If she’d become an opera singer, it would have been great. It’s what she wanted to do, but when she couldn’t get into the performance program at the end of her music degree, she shifted genres and started a band.

The result is Repartee.

The four-piece group released its debut album, All Lit Up, on the label Sleepless Records last spring, a tight fusion of top-40 pop and modern indie rock.

It capped a year that included a 15-date cross-Canada tour with Mariana’s Trench and Shawn Hook among other gigs and the band is currently touring with Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker (USS).

They play Barrie on Friday night.

“We’re really, really excited to be able to play 16, 17 shows across the country with them. We played a show with USS back in 2012, a one-off deal, and since then haven’t had any real interaction with them,” said Warren, adding that USS’s manager has been a mentor of hers for years.

“It was awesome in 2012.”

It was also a good year for Repartee in other ways. Their first independent record won a bunch of awards in 2012 and earned a 2013 East Coast Music Award nomination. All Lit Up is off to a good start, winning four awards and the band is slated to perform at the East Coast Music Awards in April.

With All Lit Up, the Repartee sound has come together in a cohesive album, which was the band’s goal.

“Before our music was a little more rock based, meandering, a lot of songs didn’t gave a lot of structure, but we worked with a lot of different producers, seven on this album, and found ourselves as writers more clearly on this record,” Warren said.

“We wanted to make it more cohesive.”

All of the musicians: Robbie Brett (guitars/vocals/keys), Nick Coultas-Clarke (drums) and Josh Banfield (keys/synths) have been in bands before and knew each other. Warren, the group’s vocalist, met them at Memorial University, St. John’s, N.L., where all studied music.

The band’s lineup solidified in 2012, when Banfield joined Repartee. Brett and Coultas-Clarke joined in 2011, the same year they began touring.

The band started out in 2009, right after Warren finished her music degree.

“My plan was study opera and it just didn’t work out; wasn’t successful for me,” said Warren.

Warren wasn’t super serious about the band in the beginning, up until then her background was classical, but she discovered she really liked it.

She has always enjoyed performing and has been writing for as long as she can remember, but her interest in songwriting wasn’t sparked until she made an attempt to write an entire album in month, part of a Scope RPM Challenge in St. John’s.

“I wasn’t able to do it, (but) I was super intrigued by it and glad I tried (because) it was essentially the start of the band,” she recalled.

She and Robbie Brett serve as the band’s primary songwriters. Even though she’s been writing songs for the past eight years, she still feels like she’s experimenting. For lyrics, her subject matter can vary from fictional stories to songs that come from a personal point of view.

For a couple of years, the band was based out of both Toronto and St. John’s. Warren moved to Toronto in 2015 and the rest of the band followed, in staggered fashion, last year.

USS, Repartee and local band The Alpacas perform on Friday at Mavricks Music Hall (formerly The Roxy), 46 Dunlop St. W., in downtown Barrie.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m., 19-and-over show.

Tickets are $26.50 plus HST, available in advance at Liquid Chrome, ticketfly.com and at the door.