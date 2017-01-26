There’s no question Canadians should celebrate the nation’s 150th anniversary this year.

There is, arguably, no better country than Canada.

Our way of life, freedoms, national resources and natural treasures are unparalleled.

Canada has it all.

The question, however, is whether the federal government should be doling out half a billion dollars for the 150th birthday celebrations.

Yes, $500 million!

It’s true, this money will be spread from sea-to-sea, so that Canada’s 36 million people can all watch fireworks and enjoy live music, theatre and comedy.

Every community can plan to celebrate Canada 150 in its own way.

This city will have Illuminate Barrie with fireworks, a cultural festival, public art, live music and interactive displays as part of Celebrate Barrie, on Labour Day weekend.

It requires, in its current format, $90,000 in this year’s budget and the city has applied for $335,000 from provincial and federal programs (and been turned down for $85,000, although it’s early).

One argument for applying is that the money is there, it comes from Canadian taxpayers, so why not get our share.

It’s a good deal anytime we can get some of our own money back from Ottawa.

But why is the money there, and why is there so much of it?

First, about $300 million is somewhat worthwhile spending – to repair public facilities, for infrastructure, culture and recreation.

Canadians love federal infrastructure projects, even if they do force provincial and local governments to kick in one-third of the money.

We need our roads, recreation centres and pipes working.

But that still leaves about $200 million being spent on other 150th-anniversary projects.

Examples include two artists taking a red leather sofa, by RV, from St. John’s to Victoria to record the thoughts of Canadians while they sit on said sofa.

Project Tessera will give people a chance to “reflect on and develop meaningful associations with the myriad interpretations of being Canadian.”

There’s even a website and an app to create a database for finding community events, named Passport 2017.

All worthwhile, celebratory projects to be sure.

But is this why Canadians pay taxes, to celebrate anniversaries?

Aren’t our taxes for health care, education, protecting the environment and our standard of living?

Isn’t that far more important than a sparkling sky on a summer night?

Do Canadians even care anymore.