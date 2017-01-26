A Barrie man is in a Toronto-area hospital after being stabbed Wednesday night.

Police attended the Pizza Pizza restaurant on High Street at 9:30 p.m. after a young woman called to say her boyfriend had been stabbed.

The woman said they had been walking along Donald Street when her 25-year-old boyfriend was knocked to the ground by an unknown man.

The attacker and the victim had a brief struggle, leading to the victim being stabbed. The suspect ran away through the Wellington Plaza parking lot towards Value Village.

The Barrie man was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries but was later transferred to a hospital in the GTA for further treatment.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 5'5" in height with blond or brown hair. The attacker was wearing a black and red hoody with the letter "C" on the front and a black "diamond" logo on the front of the hood and lower back of the hoody. He was wearing black jeans and Sketcher running shoes that were possibly bright yellow in colour.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking the public’s assistance to identity and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.- Const. Geertsema of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2589, ageertsema@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.