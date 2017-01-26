Arson is suspected at a recycling depot fire.

Police were called to an active fire at Triple M Metals shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once on-scene at the 440 Tiffin Street location, police determined several piece of heavy equipment had been tampered with.

After Barrie firefighters had extinguished the fire on a Caterpillar rock truck, police say the ensuing investigation revealed the blaze was the result of arson.

Further inspection of other heavy equipment on the lot indicated the destroyed truck had not been the only target and police believe three other rock trucks and two excavators had also been tampered with.

Barrie Police are continuing its investigation and its forensic identification unit will be on scene processing the evidence left by those responsible.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police investigative services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.