This week, a veritable variety.

Funny, I can’t see “variety” without thinking of Pineview Variety, a store lost in the mists of time.

Back in the day, of course, it was easily found in a small plaza at the corner of Napier and Nelson streets in Barrie’s east end. Forever connected to that is the memory of a fast, functional Friday night purchase of chocolate milk.

Here are the essentials: my first Eastview dance; aforementioned chocolate milk-as-chaser; a 26’er of lemon gin (hey, wasn’t my choice); and a variety of chunks and liquid that wound up on the floor of the school’s entrance in front of the cafetorium.

To this day, my metabolism holds up its own crossed index fingers as a permanent, determined sign to the scent of – appropriately enough – pine.

Delicately leaving that scene for a few words on political patience.

It was over three (four?) years ago while interviewing Mayor Jeff Lehman for the Examiner that I first heard of the idea for transforming the old Barrie bus terminal into a permanent home for the Barrie Farmers’ Market.

Sure enough, as noted in Tuesday’s Examiner, that dream will become a reality. Good for Lehman, good for our city council, for those creative civic visions.

There was an upbeat piece sitting on the CBC News website a couple of days ago, written by Rhianna Weaver who, according to the byline, is a media personality and lifestyle connoisseur. (Like you just did, I spent some time staring at “lifestyle connoisseur,” wondering exactly what it means. Then, like you, I became somewhat despondent at the fact that I’ll never get those 23 seconds back.)

The article, “Want Your Kid to Play in the NHL? Hockey Wife Rhianna Weaver Shares 5 Things to Consider,” was a quick, upbeat read containing contributions from Weaver’s husband and former Canadiens’ player, Mike Weaver.

Practical areas of money, sacrifice and commitment were explored, along the importance of treating the game as fun, and enjoying the moments for what they are.

The upshot is that Rhianna and Mike never got around to No. 6 –- the harsh truth, as Wayne Gretzky has stated many times, that only a tiny percentage of younger players ever realize that sparkling NHL dream.

A quick note to the folks at Webster’s Dictionary: for your 2017 Word of the Year, unveiled some nine months from now, could you please not crown the term “alternative facts” as winner?

That strange contribution to English, courtesy of Kellyanne Conway, is the most depressing thing I’ve heard in years. If someone told Conway the earth is round and she replies, with a straight face that it’s flat, well, where does anyone go from there?

Dark Orwellian shadows aside, this wonky term has inspired a few humorous Facebook memes, one of which can be paraphrased to “Attention all science students; next time you get every answer wrong on a test, just tell your teacher they’re based on alternative facts.”

Nothing alternative about the fact that my buddy Gerry turns 55 today. We’ve been pals since around age five when he showed up at the front door of Mrs. Gray’s, the place where I spent lots of time as a kid.

Hard to believe it’s been over 50 years of basically good laughs and good times. For the last few years, I’ve taken to calling him “Gerry-atric” on his birthday. This doesn’t seem to make a dent in his overall confidence. Could have something to do with the just-as non-alternative fact that I’m a year older than him.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.