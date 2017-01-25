NNISFIL – Police and first responders deal with traumatic events in a way no other profession does.

But peer counselling is making a difference at South Simcoe police.

“Often, we are first on scene and witness to the most horrible aspects of humanity, from collisions to violence to tragedy,” said Const. Rich Williamson. After receiving assistance from the York Regional Police peer support team, South Simcoe police created their own team in 2016 to assist officers in dealing with traumatic events and everyday mental health.

The timing of the counselling announcement coincides with this week’s Bell Let’s Talk campaign, Williamson said.

“It’s our contribution to let people know we’re serious about mental health. We’re taking care of our own,” he said. “We realize we’re under a lot of stress and early intervention is the key to success when dealing with it.”

The five members of the of the peer support team, which includes police officers and civilians, are ready to assist any member of the service, confidentially and judgment free, according to team leader Sgt. Sheryl Sutton, of South Simcoe police.

The team has been together for just over a year, and represents a wide cross-section of the service, she said.

“Using peers is important”, Sutton said. “Many of us have been there and seen that, and we can understand the challenges that come from our policing environment. Many of the members have experienced traumatic events and are uniquely placed to relate to the stress they face in this field of work.” Sutton said mental health is just as important as physical health. ”In the past, officers and civilians alike were expected to toughen up and deal with the things we witness and experience,” she said. “Thankfully that’s changed,and we recognize that dealing with traumatic events requires assistance and intervention.

“Sometimes we’re so busy helping others, we forget to help each other and ourselves.”

Later this year, each member of the service will undergo Road To Mental Readiness training, a program that recognizes that early recognition and treatment of mental health concerns is important, Sutton said.

“The program builds resiliency, giving members the ability to recover from stress, adverse situations and traumatic events,” she said. “Each employee is exposed to these events in some form”, said South Simcoe police Peer Support Team member and communications supervisor Jenn Columbus. “The 911 operator who takes the call from the hysterical parent, the police officer arriving to a scene with multiple casualties, the records clerk entering victim statements and reading reports, right up to the chief with all his responsibilities: all members receive the same training so that everyone, regardless of position, is speaking the same language.”

South Simcoe police have plans to expand their reach beyond members along to their families.

“Stress can expand across all aspects of an officer’s life, right back to their immediate family,” Sutton said.

imcinroy@postmedia.com