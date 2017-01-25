Oscar winner Cuba Gooding, Jr.’s acting skills almost landed him in legal trouble as he rehearsed his lines for 1996 movie Jerry Maguire in his car.

The star was heading to work to film the iconic “Show Me the Money” scene in the film when he received a call from his assistant telling him his co-star Tom Cruise had arrived on set early and was ready to shoot immediately.

The actor frantically began to practice his character’s passionate speech on the way to the studio.

“At the time I lived in the (San Fernando) Valley and I had to do the 30-minute drive to Sony Studios,” he tells Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton in an upcoming episode. “Long story short, Tom doesn’t do one take. Tom does four, five, seven, 20 takes and I’ll never forget it.”

Gooding, Jr. made it to the set on time, but continued to rehearse the scene in his car while his assistant stood outside the vehicle.

“What happened was... the police showed (up) at the lot because there’s this angry black man yelling in his Suburban outside a soundstage, threatening to kill people... there’s a crowd around my Suburban while I’m doing that scene,” he adds.

Cuba won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1997 for his role as football star Rod Tidwell. He recently reunited with Tom to recreate the famous phone scene on late night host James Corden’s U.S. show in October.

As Cruise and Corden recreated the scene, Cuba made a special cameo, criticizing the British presenter’s portrayal of his sports star character and insisting he take over.

“If you’re gonna do it, let me do it right,” he quipped as he stepped in to reenact the famous film exchange.