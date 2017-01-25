'Lawrence the Butcher' is set to carve his niche in Barrie-Innisfil.

Joining Doug Shipley for the nomination race in this provincial riding, Lawrence Vindum wants to be the Progressive Conservative Party candidate and says he can deliver the goods.

“People are tired of being sold an empty bill of goods by politicians who promise yet often seem to fail to deliver,” said The Butcher Shop Barrie's owner.

The next Ontario election is scheduled for June, 2018.

Vindum, 53, says his long-standing track record of serving the community is what drives him.

“I will be present and available as an MPP,” he said.

A father of two and twice a grandfather, Vindum wants to see change in Ontario for his family and lists some familiar themes linked to the Liberal government.

“I am the guy you read about in the paper, whose once-thriving butcher shop has been cannibalized by unsustainable provincial policies and out-of-control electricity costs,” he said. “It's one thing to regurgitate a headline. It's quite another to know it intimately.

“I haven't spent my life pretending to know what's best for people. I live and share the struggle, daily.”

He wants to help restore Ontario as a good place to do business and raise a family, while revitalizing what Vindum calls a broken education system that graduates students for jobs which no longer exist and a top heavy healthcare system.

Vindum went to high school in Innisfil, working his first jobs on a farm and at the former Stroud IGA.

A 10-year Rotarian, Vindum also owns Old Firehouse Catering, is a co-owner owner of Fire & Ice unique ice cream treats and is also known for his trademark fire truck barbecues to support community causes.

“It's not always easy, but I know there's always someone facing a tougher challenge than I am,” he said. “I owe it to give what I can.”

Vindum says he's no stranger to politics and has been a lifelong supporter of the PC and Conservatives parties – knocking on thousands of doors and putting up lawn signs.

Friends, colleagues and the business community, Vindum says, know him as 'Lawrence the Butcher' and it's virtually a household name, he said.

Shipley, 50, is a two-term Barrie councillor, a former PC riding association president and long-time-Tory activist.

Liberal MPP Ann Hoggarth is Barrie MPP, having been elected in 2014.

The city will be split into two ridings for the next provincial election, as it was for the last federal election.

PC party leader Patrick Brown is MPP for Simcoe North, but is expected to run in Barrie during the next provincial election.

The other city riding is Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

There's no firm date for the Barrie-Innisfil PC nomination meeting, but it's expected to be held this year.

