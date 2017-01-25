Just minutes after Ben Hawerchuk had rifled a shot top corner in overtime to give the host Colts a 5-4 win over the Saginaw Spirit last week, a happy Robert Proner stood outside Barrie's dressing room.

A little more than a week after the Colts had acquired the defenceman at the Ontario Hockey League trade deadline in return for a 2018 fifth-round pick (originally belonging to Erie), Proner faced his old team for the first time and the result couldn't have been more gratifying.

"Yeah, it definitely feels good," the 17-year-old Oakville native said of the win. "I've put in a lot of hard work and we really worked hard, and it's nice to show (Saginaw) what they're missing.

"And get back at them and just get the win."

The trade came as a welcome move for Proner, who had become disgruntled with his lack of playing time with the Spirit.

Stuck behind a deep blue-line that included three NHL draft picks and former Colt C.J. Garcia, Proner left the team in December and returned home after requesting a trade.

He sat out more than a month before the deal with Barrie was finalized just minutes before the Jan. 10 trade deadline.

Now six games into his career with the Colts, Proner said he's thrilled about the fresh start he's getting in Barrie and the chance to play a more prominent role on a rebuilding team.

"It's been great so far," said the second-round pick (30th overall) of the Spirit in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection.

"I've been getting a lot of opportunity and the coaches have been real patient with me and really positive, and developing me well,” added Proner, who has yet to register a point with the Colts. "It's been great so far and I'm looking forward to more."

After separate deals that sent defencemen Matt Brassard to Oshawa and Cam Lizotte to Erie, the Colts had some room on the point and jumped at the chance to land Proner.

Barrie is hoping a change of scenery will help the talented point man.

"I guess things didn't go great for him in Saginaw," Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk said. "I remember watching him as a minor midget with the (Toronto) Titans. He has a big body and moves well, and is kind of a good puck-mover. And he has a pretty good physical side to him and a good shot.

"With all their veteran (defencemen) in Saginaw, he's probably going to get more opportunity here."

And that is exactly what Proner said he is looking for with Barrie, just the chance to get some regular ice time and showcase his skills.

"They told me when I came here that I was going to get a lot of opportunity," said the six-foot-two, 210-pound defender, who has a pair of goals and an assist in 29 games this season. "To just work hard and listen to them, and I'll get my chances."

After being out a while, Proner is not only making an adjustment to a new team with new systems, but admits he needed some time to get back up to speed after missing more than a month of action.

"First game in Kitchener, I kind of made mistakes and then I adjusted pretty quick and fit right in," said Proner, who was a minus-3 against the Rangers. "I feel (now) I've been doing a pretty good job."

Proner joins a Barrie blue-line that Hawerchuk and brass hope will continue to grow and mature together over the next couple of seasons.

But after moving Lizotte and Brassard, the Colts defence is as green as they come. With the exception of second-year defender Justin Murray, its filled with six rookies, including Proner.

Still, the chance to develop his game along with young players like himself and return the Colts back to contention is something he's excited about.

"It's a good group," said Proner, who along with his teammates host the streaking Owen Sound Attack on Thursday night at the Barrie Molson Centre.

"Great guys and we're really tight, and we're really young so there's a lot of opportunity for all of us,” he added. "And a lot of opportunity to learn from each other's mistakes."

Game time Thursday is 7:30 p.m.