Nelson brings a message of hope

Frank Nelson plans to bring his message of creating positive change to other parts of Canada later this year.

During a talk with students from Georgian College's Orillia campus Wednesday afternoon, the Barrie man outlined his plan to travel from Prince Edward Island to British Columbia by e-bike in the hopes of raising awareness of his pay-it-forward initiatives while meeting other like-minded Canadians.

"I will need three treatments along the way," said Nelson, who has terminal cancer and has undergone many rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2010.

"I want to do 125 kilometres a day meaning it would take 67 days to go from Charlottetown to Vancouver."

Prior to announcing the cross-country tour, Nelson gave students some insights into what drives him and how the experience has made him feel richer, despite his medical troubles.

"It's the human elements that are most important in life," he said, noting he meets people now that truly touch his heart. "I'm living my dream."

Nelson began his gift-giving by helping strangers with $1,000 donations. He began posting his donations on Facebook and soon people were giving him money so he could donate to others.

"I hope that one day in society things like this aren't special, they're just normal," Nelson said. "The daily grind of making ends meet for so many people is just so overwhelming."

In between cancer therapies, Nelson also helped start the Community Give & Get program that now has a permanent location in Barrie that encourages people to give clothing and items they no longer need to the less fortunate.

As well, Nelson reiterated his hope to soon open an Orillia incarnation of his Community Give & Get initiative while also looking at locations in Hamilton and North Bay.

Nelson's talk was well-received, ending with a standing ovation.

"Bless your heart for all you've done," one student said from the audience.

Afterwards, Kyle Nadon said Nelson is an inspirational figure who shows the power of not letting a terrible situation get the better of you.

"He brought me to tears a couple of times," said Nadon, a first-year social services worker student. "Just hearing his message really hit home."

Nelson was introduced at Georgian by friend David Watt, who along with his partner Michelle White started their grassroots charity, Beneath the Blanket, that advocates for and clothes people in need.

Watt noted: "He (Nelson) brings so much inspiration and hope."

