What did 220 business owners want to hear at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce Annual Mayor's Luncheon Wednesday?

“Barrie is still at or near the top of economic metrics,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman, speaking at Barrie Country Club. “We really are in unprecedented times.”

He then proceeded to run through the ways Barrie measures well on the economic front – from the housing market, industrial land sales and job creation to developing the former Innisfil land, downtown intensification and solving traffic problems in south-Barrie which affect so many businesses.

Lehman said, for example, a 'diverging diamond interchange', proposed by Ontario's Transportation Ministry (MTO), could be a solution to traffic volumes at Mapleview Drive and Highway 400.

“This could be a really, really inventive solution for Barrie,” he said, noting congestion should be cut by 70% and collisions by 50%, based on existing models.

Lehman said the MTO has done a draft design for this project and there will be a public information meeting to show Barrie residents the plans.

Both levels of government would bear the cost.

The Barrie-Innisfil Boundary Adjustment Act of 2009 transferred 5,770 acres from Innisfil to Barrie on Jan. 1, 2010. The Salem Secondary Plan and the Hewitt's Secondary Plan were both approved by Barrie city council in June of 2014.

But development gets started this year, with the first plans of subdivision, first big pipes and first big roads coming to council – although it won't happen quickly.

“Barrie grew too fast before. We need more moderate growth,” Lehman said, “but the pressure on the real estate market is intense.”

The mayor said the average Barrie house price has increased by 70% during the last three years.

“It's a very good thing and a very bad thing,” Lehman said. “I'm hearing people say 'I can't afford a house here'.

“There are just not enough new homes in the city to satisfy that demand.”

Residential development in the former Innisfil land will help, and Lehman said the range of housing to be made available will work for people of all incomes.

A 20-storey condo tower at the Five Points might be the focus of downtown development, but Lehman said there's more to come.

He noted there are 13 other towers in the planning stage.

“That doesn't mean they will be approved (by city council) or built,” he said, “or there will be a ring of high-rises on the waterfront. Some might be back on Bradford Street, in areas ready for development.”

Lehman also spoke about the permanent public market in the downtown bus station; it would have indoor vendors selling local produce, baked goods, organic foods, eateries and prepared food, along with the Barrie Farmers' Market, and a restaurant.

On the second floor would be the Sandbox, a business incubator that could provide a single location for all entrepreneurs to meet, learn and mentor.

Another indicator of Barrie's strong economy is the sale of city industrial land, which had a value of more than $30 million last year.

“There is so much economic activity in our community right now,” said Stephannie Schlichter, Barrie's business development director, who had a hand in last year's city industrial land sales.

“And 2016 was a record high,” Lehman said of the sales. “The city has had some years where we couldn't give it away.”

The mayor also said Barrie continues to create a wide range of good jobs, not just retail positions.

“We don't see Barrie as a bedroom economy, we never have,” Lehman said, “but one with a diverse economy ... so our kids can grow up and work close to home.

“I'm really looking forward to this year – 2017 is going to one of the most interesting years in our history,” Lehman said.

