COLLINGWOOD – A local man faces charges after his vehicle was clocked at 111 kilometres an hour in a posted 50 km/h zone Monday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. an OPP officer on patrol on Hume Street, near Saint-Marie Street, spotted a speeding vehicle and stopped it.

A 25-year-old man was charged with racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed and speeding.

His vehicle was impounded for a week, his driver's licence was suspended for a week and he has a March court date in Collingwood.