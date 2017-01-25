Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – A woman wanted on four charges was found hiding in her mother's closet by police Tuesday.

South Simcoe police received a tip that a fugitive was hiding in a Bradford apartment and sent officers there.

When they arrived, a woman denied her daughter was there and invited officers to see for themselves.

A 36-year-old Bradford woman was found hiding in a closet, arrested on a warrant and turned over to York Regional police.

She is charged with robbery, breaking and entering, theft and assault.