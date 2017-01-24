Good summer jobs are often the last thing on students’ minds in January.

Yet it’s not only youth who should be flipping their calendars ahead.

Business owners should also be eyeing their summer requirements to see if they can take advantage of a federal program to help pay students’ wages this summer.

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard said the 10-year long program has been a resounding success.

“Canada Summer Jobs benefits our community, our local economy and especially the students of Barrie-Innisfil,” Brassard said.

Last year, Brassard delivered more than $620,000 in employment funding helping to create almost 270 summer jobs for local youth.

The Canada Summer Jobs program was created in 2007 to offer summer job opportunities for full-time students aged 15 to 30 years old.

Brassard’s priorities focus on offering public-sector employers, religious organizations and non-profit groups that provide programs and services to the community for mental health, youth and seniors, to apply for funding.

He also hopes to assist organizations that support disadvantaged residents, including homeless people and individuals with low incomes.

Not-for-profit organizations can receive 100% of the provincial minimum hourly wage and mandatory employment-related costs.

Public-sector employers and small businesses with up to 50 employees can receive 50% of the provincial hourly wage.

Brassard said organizations focusing on the arts, tourism, community celebrations, agricultural fairs, health and fitness promotion, Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge would also be acceptable employment opportunities.

“Students who participate in Canada Summer Jobs gain valuable work experience that will help them immensely in their future endeavours,” Brassard said.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 3.

