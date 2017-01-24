INNISFIL – Unlocked vehicles are still being targeted by thieves here.

On Sunday, just before 7 p.m., a woman was dropping her son off on Jack Crescent and the sliding door of her van was inadvertently left open.

While she was away from her van, someone went inside and took her purse, South Simcoe police said.

When she arrived home, the woman noticed her purse was gone and went back to Jack Crescent. She found her purse but the wallet was gone.

In a separate incident Saturday, an Innisfil woman left her vehicle unlocked in her Emily Street driveway. During the night it was entered and her wallet was stolen.

Police remind residents to lock their vehicles at all times.