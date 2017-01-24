Barrie police are looking for a man after a wallet and cellphone were taken from a gym bag in the men's change room at Holly Community Centre Jan. 18.

The gym bag was not in a locker at the Mapleton Avenue facility when these items were taken between 3:06 p.m. and 3:36 p.m. last Wednesday.

When the owner realized his stuff had been stolen, he cancelled all his credit cards – but one had already been used – at Mary Brown's Famous Chicken & Taters on Essa Road and at the Kff Smoke and Gift, also on Essa Road.

Video has been obtained from both the Holly centre and one of the stores, police said, as well as a signed receipt with a name similar to 'Dylan Rooris'.

The man is described as white, age 20-25, about 6' tall, with a skinny build and clean shaven. He was wearing a black baseball cap with an 'S' logo on its front, a black jacket, a grey hoodie, blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or who recognizes the man, is asked to contact Const. D. Owen at 705-725-7025, ext. 2798 or at dowen@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.