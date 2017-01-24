Planet Fitness opens in Barrie

Planet Fitness has opened a new facility in Barrie.

The official grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at 320 Bayfield St.

Each club features the iconic Lunk Alarm, a purple and yellow siren on the wall used to gently remind people that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted.

The new Barrie location is 20,500 square feet and includes new cardio machines, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, two massage chairs, a 30-minute express circuit and 12-minute ab circuit, hydro-massage beds and tanning booths.

The club will be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

On hand for Tuesday's grand opening were Danni Allen, winner of NBC's The Biggest Loser Season 14, assistant general manager Kassondrah McInnes, general manager Andrew Richardson, Coun. Barry Ward on behalf of the mayor, senior director of Canadian operations for Taymax Planet Fitness Stacey Scheirer, and Barrie Chamber of Commerce president Kris Hughston.