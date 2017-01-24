Mark Adams said he wouldn’t be graduating high school this year if he hadn’t reached out for help.

The Barrie North Collegiate student said he approached student success teacher Daryl O’Brien in Grade 9 when he was experiencing difficulties at home.

“I was having problems doing my school work and was being very aggressive with others,” Adams said.

For the past three years, Adams has worked from O’Brien’s classroom whenever he needs to focus on his school work.

In doing that, Adams is a prime example of a teenager who could have slipped through the cracks of society if he hadn’t received the support he needed.

And that is the message Bell hopes to spread with its national Bell Let's Talk Day on Wednesday.

Bell will donate five cents per digital interaction towards mental health initiatives in Canada, by counting every (Bell or Bell Aliant) text, call, tweet using the hashtag BellLet’sTalk.

An additional five cents will be donated for every Instagram post, Facebook video view and Snapchat geofilter.

According to Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) statistics, 3.2 million Canadians aged between 12 - 19 are at risk for developing depression.

Mental illness is an increasing threat to the lives of Canadian youth, with the country's suicide rate being the third highest in the industrialized world.

Further, it is estimated that 10% - 20% of Canadian youth are affected by a mental illness or disorder.

"In Canada, one out of five will experience a mental health issue," said Jim Harris, director of support services, CMHA Simcoe County branch in Barrie. "But that means out of the remaining four there's someone safe they can talk to.

"I think for all of us, we've asked that question, 'Are we someone a loved one will talk to about their mental health issue?' It's really about that safe and friendly person they can speak to," he added.

The best way, said Harris, is by educating yourself about a mental health issue manifesting itself in a loved one or a friend or colleague.

"That would help you reduce some of your anxiety about what to say and what not to say," he said. "And the other thing is to simply listen and just to be there. Sometimes people don't know how to respond and what to say. You don't have to have all the answers, just listen."

Bell Let’s Talk day started in 2011 with Canadian Olympian Clara Hughes - a six-time Olympic medalist in both cycling and speed skating - as the lead spokesperson.

Since its inception, Bell Let’s Talk has donated more than $6 million in community grants.

Simcoe County’s CMHA received a $20,000 boost from Bell’s Let’s Talk program to offer workshops at its Start Talking initiative.

It’s not just teenagers who suffer from undiagnosed mental health issues.

Simcoe County paramedic Natalie Harris is promoting her new book Save My Life School, about the post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) she suffered after a particularly gruesome emergency call.

In May 2012, Harris was one of several paramedics who attended a double-murder and an attempted suicide at a north-end hotel in Barrie. Mark Dobson, 24, had killed his girlfriend Mary Hepburn, 32, and their friend Helen Dorrington, 52, of Cold Lake, Alta during a satanic ritual.

Dobson survived and was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

The stress of the call and the subsequent trial took its toll on Harris and she even attempted suicide before getting help for PTSD.

Harris reached out to Hughes and the two women have formed a friendship over their work with raising the awareness about mental health.

In fact, Hughes wrote the forward of Harris’ new book.

“The Bell Let’s Talk campaign definitely changed the level of stigma I had about myself. Just talking now is normal to get the help I need,” Harris said. “I’m not embarrassed anymore. It just becomes my story.”

CMHA’s Harris said mental health is part of overall health just as physical health is.

"I would encourage people to think about what they do for it," he said. "They make resolutions about going to the gym, but what about making some resolutions about mental health? Are you making time for the things that are making you feel good? Maybe picking up a hobby or focusing on mindfulness or meeting a friend you haven't met in a while. It'll help with your mental fitness."

Through the Bell Let’s Talk campaign, mental health support has been provided to 641,017 people across Canada, including 492,058 children and youth.

For more information on Bell Let's Talk Day, visit letstalk.bell.ca/en.

