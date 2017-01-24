The Orillia Snowmobile Club has designs on making it easier to get into the city by sled.

Members of the club were at Orillia City Council Monday to show their appreciation for the current state of snowmobile trails into Orillia, and to implore the council to make decisions in the future that would improve the access from all points in and out of the city.

At the very least, the club wants to maintain the current trail system, but has growth on its mind.

"It could be improved," said Rob Love, president of the Orillia Snowmobile Club. "What we're really hoping for is the new bridge... going across Highway 11 at the Old Barrie Road exit. We're really hoping we can get on that as well, so we can improve the trail."

Right now, sledders coming from the eastern part of Oro-Medonte and Severn, on the west side of Highway 11, need to travel to Line 11 South to cross the provincial highway. From there, they would follow the rail trail north into the city. Conversely, a sledder staying at the Highwayman Inn, Love said, would have to take a 45-minute detour to get to an area that could be seen from the hotel room, as crossing Highway 11 on the Coldwater Road bridge is not permitted.

In more traditional winters, access to the city is made easier by travelling on Lake Couchiching to Tudhope Park, however the lack of ice on the lake makes that unsafe this year. Love and his club are hopeful the trail system can be improved through the city where relying on the lake freezing isn't necessary.

Mayor Steve Clarke said the city is supportive of the status quo with the trails, but isn't sure the club's expansion ideas can be accommodated.

"I don't know if that's doable at the moment," he said. "We recently received funding to put an active transportation trail right across the bridge at Highway 11 and Old Barrie Road. Is it possible that could also double as a snowmobile trail? I have absolutely no idea, but I'll ask the question."

Still, Love is hopeful for access along the Old Barrie Road bridge, and the eventually to be refurbished Atherley Road bridge at the Narrows. These improvements will help not only the sledders in the area, but also the somewhat untapped tourist market associated with snowmobiling.

Snowmobiling is a $1.7 billion industry in the province, according to research from the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs. Just 1% of all trail permits are associated with the Orillia Snowmobile Club, but there's still big money to be made from both the winter tourists on their sleds, and those who return when the weather is warmer.

"There's money out there," Love said. "We have to get together a little bit as a community, I think, and provide them places to go and reasons to for them to come here. Geographically, this is a wonderful place (and) fairly easy to get to."

