Boots and Hearts is obviously Brantley Gilbert's kind of party.

The Georgia-based southern rocker was announced as the third headliner for Boots and Hearts 2017, alongside Brett Eldredge and Dan + Shay, Tuesday morning.

They join Keith Urban and Luke Bryan atop the bill for the four-day music festival at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte, Aug. 10-13.

“This summer fans can look forward to never seen before performances at Boots and Hearts including Keith Urban, Brantley Gilbert, and Brett Eldredge, all in addition to fan favourites from past years, Luke Bryan and Dan + Shay,” said Alex Patton, talent buyer for Fource Entertainment, in a news release.

Gilbert releases his fourth studio album, The Devil Don't Sleep, this Friday. It's the follow-up to back-to-back platinum albums Just As I Am and Halfway To Heaven. Gilbert has also had six number one singles, including “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell Of An Amen” and “Small Town Throwdown.”

Eldrege released his latest record, Glow, a collection of holiday music, in October. He second record, Illinois, featured “Wanna Be That Song” reached number three in the United State and the top of the charts in Canada.

Dan + Shay, familiar to devotees of Nashville and The Bachelorette, released their second record in 2016. Lead single, “From The Ground Up,” reached number three on the US country charts and number 10 in Canada.

More lineup announcements are expected in the coming weeks. Boots and Hearts Music Festival is promoted by Republic Live. Tickets are on sale at bootsandhearts.com.