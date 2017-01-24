A local songwriters group has been meeting a need for area musicians, poets and producers since it began in the fall of 2015.

The Barrie Regional Writers Group, a chapter of the Songwriters Association of Canada (SAC), has attracted members from as far away as Huntsville and Richmond Hill as well as the greater Barrie area, Angus and Bradford.

Sarah Melody, a local singer-songwriter wanted to start one a couple of years ago, but was unable to meet the chapter requirements until SAC changed them a couple of years ago. She applied to start the Barrie group and was accepted. It is a volunteer position.

“I wanted a safe place where people could share their talents,” said Melody, adding that the group is open to songwriters, instrumentalists, lyricists, poets and is free of charge to join. “We like people to be members of SAC, but it is not required.”

The BRWG is place where beginners can find the tools to start learning the craft of songwriting and it’s also a place where those who have been involved with music for a while can continue to hone and develop their skills through feedback and monthly challenges.

The meetings also include topics of discussion which can range from writers block, to song titles, co-writing, writing for radio, and more.

The group meets one a month, on the fourth Thursday, at Unity Market Cafe and Studios, located in downtown Barrie at 25 Toronto St.

Melody has many memories of the building which has held a variety of recording studios over the years. She recorded at the Power Plant before her family purchased it one year later, renamed it Dreambay and ran it for three years prior to closing it, in part due to changes in the recording industry as more people were recording at home.

She initially had mixed feelings about holding BRWG meetings there. On the one hand, it felt like coming full circle. She spent so much of her high-school years there, it felt like home.

Two years ago, she met a friend there for coffee.

“I was a bit hesitant about coming; it felt like my child hood home, but I absolutely love what they‘ve done there. It’s eclectic (and) brings arts together,” she said.

Of all of the current members, Melody has the most recoding experience: two EPs, one full-length album and four singles. Her most recent was an EP called Simple Things, co-written with Brian Allen, who also produced it, in 2013.

Her focus has changed in recently years from recording to and performing live to songwriting.

“I love performing but the art of singing is so challenging,” said Melody, who can most often be seen these days trying out her songs at Word Up’s open mic. “There is so much you can do with it (songwriting): rewrite your own song as a cover, change the tempo, length or structure.”

She released her first commercial single, Easy Come, Easy Go, in 2004 at the age of 14. Since then, two of her songs, Love Is, and Real Love, were featured in episodes of the Global TV sitcom Da Kink in My Hair while another, Stand Back, was included in a Toronto District School Board teen documentary, and Hooked was placed on EMPlayers in Le Chateau stores across Canada.

Among her many music accomplishments and activities, she was nominated in the Best Urban category at Ontario Independent Music Awards (Nov 2007). In 2011, she won the Barrie Arts Award for Emerging Artist, but wasn’t able to attend because she was touring in Europe.

While songs about relationships tend to be a form of therapy for Melody, she prefers writing about social justice issues. Some her performance highlights include opening for her favourite band, the Arkells, at Barrie’s Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve celebration.

The St. Joan of Arc high school graduate studied at the Harris Institute of the Arts in Toronto to learn about the business side of the music industry and followed it up with a scholarship to pursue a bachelor of arts in commercial music at the University of the West of Scotland.

Currently writing, collaboration and giving back mean more to her than trying to make music a career.

After 14 years as a professional musician, she is a little more relaxed about it and is “allowing it to happen.”

The next Barrie Regional Writers Group meeting is Thursday at Unity Market, beginning at 7 p.m.

New members are welcome. There is no charge to attend.