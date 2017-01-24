Coin boxes on several washing machines were emptied Sunday night at the Laundry Mart in Barrie.

City police are looking for two men after the 150 St. Vincent St. heist.

Just after 10 p.m., a man entered the business and manipulated the coin box locking mechanisms, police said.

A second man stood outside on lookout, police said, then entered and stood by for several minutes.

Both men then fled, heading west on Penetang Street.

One man stands 5'10”, has a thin build and was wearing a black baseball cap, a black scarf covering his face, a grey and black winter jacket, a blue shirt, black gloves and neon-yellow running shoes.

The second man is of medium build and has a grey goatee. He was wearing a black toque, white gloves, a dark plaid jacket and black pants, and was carrying a grey backpack.

Both men are white, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognize the men, is asked to contact Const. A Singh at 705-725-7025, ext. 2788 or at asingh@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.