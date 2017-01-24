News Local

Angus man facing possession, trafficking offences

OPP cruiser

ESSA TWP. - An Angus man faces drug charges after police raided a home Jan. 19.

OPP using a search warrant at 11:30 a.m. seized oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana.

A 34-year-old man is charged with two counts of drug possession and two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was later released with a court date.

Nottawasaga OPP's community drug team and the OPP drug enforcement unit were involved in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant raid.  



