Woman assaulted as she slept

BRADFORD – An Ottawa man faces charges after a woman had liquids poured on her as she slept early Saturday.

South Simcoe police were called by a 38-year-old Bradford woman who reported her boyfriend had assaulted her.

The door to her residence had been damaged to gain entry, police said.

Officers speaking to a woman also determined a man had bitten her earlier that day in a cab, and had thrown her cellphone out the window of the moving vehicle.

Police found the wanted man several hours later, near a Bradford coffee shop. He was arrested without incident and held for a bail hearing.

A 23-year-old man is charged with two counts of assault and two counts of mischief.

Police say the woman did not require medical attention in either incident. 



