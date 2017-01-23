What's new in wine?

Every now and then a news item or a piece of advertising comes up that poses the question, 'James, do you really have the nerve to write about this or should you leave it alone?'

As you will see, I did have. You will also note I left it in the hopper until the Joy of Christmas had subsided, the Visa bills in and the shock worn off and we are back to normal, which could mean anything for some of you.

One never knows what will get you in trouble with one's fellow man, in particular, seniors.

I have had little old ladies tell me jokes that would curl your hair and little old men go into a snit for suggesting a prostate exam can be a lot of fun if one has a few drinks on the way to the doctor's office. Our mores are constantly changing and what would cause a furor one week is mildly amusing the next.

Today's subject is condoms for wine bottles.

"Did I hear that right, Mabel? Did he just say condoms for wine bottles? He's lost it, I tell you. It's time for another psychiatric assessment. The four he had last year didn't work."

Back in December there was a whole page in a paper I dare not name devoted to wine and the gift paraphernalia that goes with it. This isn't suggestions from some dough-head, I should add. They are from Carolyn Evans Hammond, an experienced wine writer and London-trained sommelier. There were wine glasses in there you would be thrilled to find under your tree for $74.95 each, pricey perhaps for sots used to drinking sherry right from a bottle still in the brown bag, but they are dishwasher safe, which apparently is a good thing.

Although we have wine glasses at our house that are supposed to be dishwasher safe but are too tall to fit in the top rack, what good are they? Slam the door and they fall over or the tops break off. Nor do we even care; we are paper-cup people, disposable and easily identified. "Yours is the Horton's Christmas issue, Arlene. Jo-Ann, yours is from McDonalds, I already took the free coffee tabs off the side, and Faye, yours is the Country Style, but dump the coffee out first."

The more sophisticated may prefer crystal stemware without rude sayings on the side. If, however, your guests are like ours (somewhat opinionated) and are in the habit of throwing things when politics, religion or whether or not Dolly Parton's are real are discussed, you may want to go for plastic and keep a mop handy.

But let's cut to the chase (I have no idea what that means) and get to the condoms. Yes, they are for sale at $19.99 U.S. with detailed instructions explaining how they should be put on a wine bottle. Unless the recipient has been in the priesthood since he was fourteen, or a member of Pat Robertson's congregation, I wouldn't think diagrams are necessary. If you were a teenager in the fifties, you will pleased to learn it won't be necessary to get out of a car parked on a side road to put them on, and whether or not her parents have gone to bed has nothing to do with it.

The page doesn't say whether these particular condoms can be used on other occasions but I suspect not and whether one can buy them off the rack at your local drugstore or are only available from a licensed pharmacist in charge of the little drawer under the cash register. I hope I don't have to ask the ladies at the wine store or the vintage section of your local LCBO. They already look askance at me when I ask if they have any of the $6.95 bottles left.

So, mom, if you find a pack of condoms in your son's pocket, fear not. He isn't up to no good, the little fellow is simply a wine connoisseur.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.