Thieves steal nearly $1,300 from church

There's crying in the chapel after an overnight break-and-enter just outside the city.

Nearly $1,300 in cash and cheques was stolen from North Country Baptist Church, on Burnside Line in Severn Township.

It's believed the suspect(s) gained entry by smashing a window at the back of the building. Entry to the locked main office was first attempted through the drop ceiling before the window in the office door was smashed.

The perpetrator pried open a safe on the office floor. It contained about $420 in cash and $865 in cheques, Pastor Len Crow said Monday afternoon. His wife, Nancy, added there was little else in the safe except for some Canadian Tire money, as she had recently made a bank deposit.

"It's frustrating," Crow said. "I think they did more than $420 worth of damage."

Also frustrating is that the kind of person who would steal from a church is exactly the kind of person Crow and the team at North Country would want to help.

"We may cross paths yet," he said. There's a chance the church already has, his wife said.

The break-in could have been a lot worse, she added. None of the electronic equipment in the church, including the office computer and the sound system was touched. As well, there was no vandalism inside the church.

Orillia OPP has yet to release any information on the incident. But Crow is convinced the perpetrator left by foot.

Crow, who has also tended to horses for 40 years, has tracked his share of escapees.

"I've had to track a lot of lost horses in my time," Crow said. "We went out and found tracks at the back. The police saw those and photographed them as well. We took them around the building. I went (toward Division Road) and Ed (who was assisting) went (toward Orillia). I didn't find anything down here, but Ed picked up his tracks over there, so he and I went down each side of the road. We found them on the (north side of Burnside Line) predominantly."

While the church supports a variety of charitable endeavours, including work in Cambodia, the money stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning would have made up Crow's paycheque.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).