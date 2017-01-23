Siskin still top of the league

CLEARVIEW TWP. - The Stayner Siskins shut out the Alliston Hornets 4-0 in the Sunday afternoon home game for the team’s 23rd consecutive win and cementing their place in first place.

The Siskins remain on the top of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL)’s north Carruthers division leaderboard, five points ahead of No. 2 Hornets (35-5-1).

With 72 points, the Siskins are also the highest scoring team in the PJHL

Sunday’s game was also the first time this season that a team has shutout the Hornets, the defending division champions.

The last time the Hornets were shut out was during the 2016 Schmalz Cup semi-finals versus the Port Hope Panthers with a 3-0 score on April 16. Port Hope went on to the finals, but were defeated by Ayr, the defending Scmalz Cup champions.

Hornets head coach Darrin Shannon said the difference in Sunday’s game was the Siskins scoring a couple of goals early in the game.

“We weren’t able to capitalize on chances. They did a good job,” he said.

Shannon said he expects that the division playoffs starting in February will come down to the Hornets versus the Siskins.

“I hope on our end we will get ourselves there. I can’t control anything other than how we play,” he added.

“As a team I hope we get healthy and we get a chance to come together as a team and play well and hope we win our games,” he said after the game.

Several Hornets players are injured including right-winger Stephen Nosad.

Scoring opened Sunday afternoon with a power play goal by center Ben Hughes, with assists by Trott and Austin Fischer.

Hughes, who leads the PJHL in scoring with 98 points, potted a second goal in the first period with assists by Trott and Jordan Taylor.

Sixteen-year-old forward Zack Trott, of Creemore, has his hand on the stick for every point. The second period reversed the scoring with a goal by Trott, assisted by Hughes 38 seconds in, then a second Trott goal on a power play, assisted by Fischer and Taylor.

The rookie now has 65 points, breaking the rookie record, and putting him firmly in contention for rookie of the year.

There was no scoring in the third period.

Siskins goalie Eric Pitcher got the win saving 32 shots. Hornets’ goalie Chase Krompocker saved 30 of 34 shots.

Hughes said he was happy to pull off the win and said it was a result of hard work and preparation.

“We’ve been preparing all year for games like these. We came out and played our game,” he said.

Siskins head coach Dave Steele said he too has been preparing all year for matches against the Hornets.

“We started the year with a system. That entire system revolved around beating one team and one team only. They’ve won eight out of the last 10 conference championships. There is only one team to beat and that’s Alliston,” he said.

Steele was the coach of the Midland Flyers for past two years, before joining Stayner this season.

“The first year we got pummeled by them. The second year, we figured it out and we came third with part of a system.”

This year Steele came to the Siskins with a full ice system designed to beat Shannon’s system.

“To beat a team that’s offensively gifted and a system that’s offensively gifted, you need need to build a defensive system to stop that.

“Defence is five players. It’s not just two players on the ice. I have a system of play that engages the forwards into a defensive positioning to prevent good opportunities from happening with their plays,” he said.

“As soon as we lose the puck, we are engaged in a full ice defensive system, that prevents offensive teams from having opportunities to gain good entries, good opportunities for shots, good opportunities for rebounds. We take it away from them,” he said.

He forsees that the Siskins and Hornets will be the final two in the playoffs, but added that third placed Flyers have a good team as well.

The Siskins have three more regular season games,Jan. 26 versus Penetang at the Stayner Memorial Arena, Jan. 27 in Midland versus the Flyers and Jan. 29 in Huntsville versus the Otters.

The playoffs begin in February. The winner of the division title goes forward to the provincial competition with the ultimate prize being the Scmalz Cup.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis