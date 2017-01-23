Police seek help in finding missing girl

WASAGA BEACH –Police are looking for information on a 15-year-old girl that left her home last Monday January 16 and has not returned.

Police are asking for the assistance of the public in locating Amanda Brown, 15 years old from Wasaga Beach.

Brown is described as white, approximately 5’ 4” in height and 110 lbs. in weight. She has long, blond hair, blue eyes and a slender build.

She was last seen wearing a red coat, Black torn jeans and red Timberland boots

Police believe that the girl may frequent the greater Toronto or Durham areas. Police and family have concerns for Brown’s welfare and want to locate her.

If you have information about her whereabouts please, contact the Huronia West OPP at 705 429-3575 during normal business days or our communication centre at 1-888-310-1122 after hours.