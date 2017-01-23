Barrie police are looking for witnesses to a fatal pedestrian collision last Thursday.

At 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, a vehicle was turning left onto Duckworth Street from Grove Street when a man was struck while crossing on the north side of Grove, heading east.

An 84-year-old Barrie man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and died from his injuries on the weekend, police said.

“The 20-year-old male driver of the vehicle stayed on-scene and has been co-operative with the police investigation,” said Const. Nicole Rodgers. “At this time the investigation is ongoing and charges have not been determined.”

She said police are not releasing any details about the vehicle involved.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Const. M. Casey at 705-725-7025, ext. 2918 or Const. C. Allport at ext. 2913, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.