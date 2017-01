Change text size for the story

CLEARVIEW TWP. - An unlocked vehicle on Creemore's Nelson Street was cleaned out overnight Jan. 20-21.

Huronia West OPP say white skis, a beige snowboard, blue Soloman ski boots, a black ski bag, blue Jordan running shoes and a Starbucks gift card were taken.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.