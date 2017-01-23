Barrie’s downtown market will bear fruit.

City councillors have accepted, as a guiding document, a business plan for the Maple Avenue transit terminal building which includes $100,000 in spending.

The permanent public market would have indoor vendors selling local produce, baked goods, organic foods, eateries and prepared food, along with the Barrie Farmers' Market.

“Every once in a while, if you’re lucky, sitting around this table, you have the opportunity to put your hands on something and say you know what, if we do this right … this can really dramatically change the way our city operates, and I think this is potentially one of those things,” said Coun. Michael Prowse.

The chairman of Barrie’s finance and corporate services committee, and long an opponent of the market, Prowse said he’s come around after visiting Winnipeg’s market at the last Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference.

“I felt there was a much better, higher use for the (Barrie) transit terminal and that area of the city, and I think I felt that way for a long time,” he said.

“(But) what a great opportunity it could be for the city of Barrie, and this starts us down this path,” Prowse said. “I’m getting very excited around this and that doesn’t happen that often.”

The motion passed unanimously Monday (Coun. Peter Silveira was absent).

Mayor Jeff Lehman has been pushing this project for more than six years and says there's now a workable business and building plan for something that could transform the west end of Barrie's downtown.

“It has been a mission of this council to breathe new life into this part of the downtown,” said Coun. Arif Khan.

The market would have nine permanent food vendors, with 70 to 75 Barrie Farmers' Market vendors on Saturdays.

The plan also includes a restaurant, with a patio out front. The Sandbox is a business incubator, and could provide a single location for all entrepreneurs to meet, learn and mentor on the building's second floor.

“There was a real desire, I’ve heard from council over the years, don’t say if you build it they will come,” Lehman said. “Show us that they’re going to come.”

Monday's motion includes an estimated $100,000 to complete a financial and technical validation of the market's business plan and approving the Sandbox in principle.

A staff report also says it would cost $500,000 to renovate the building's interior – which includes its electrical and plumbing systems, and fire safety equipment.

A year-round market won't mean the end of Barrie Transit buses, as there would still be platforms. But the Greyhound and Ontario Northlands buses would need another spot.

With the arrival of all-day, all-week GO train service, the focus for intercity travel is shifting to the Allandale Waterfront and Barrie South GO stations. Metrolinx (GO) already runs all its buses from Allandale, as well as the downtown terminal.

The nearby, city-owned Mary Street parking lot would be used for the public market.

In late 2013, council approved a $30,000 budget for a feasibility study for a public market, and in 2015 as much as $35,000 was approved for consulting fees.

There's no cost estimate to demolish the existing canopy system, the walkways, level the site and prepare it for redevelopment.

City council will consider final approval of this motion at its Jan. 30 meeting.

bbruton@postmedia.com