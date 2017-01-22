Full head lighting systems on!

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Barrie, along with Orillia, Midland, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, Washago and Collingwood.

Areas of fog continue to affect much of southern Ontario this morning. It is locally dense, with near-zero visibility in some areas.

It should begin to lift later this morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are issued when near-zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

