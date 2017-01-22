A young woman was rescued after walking out onto thin ice on Sunday.

Barrie firefighters received a call from a concerned citizen shortly after noon. The resident said they spotted the woman, who is believed to in her mid-20s, walk through the dense fog onto the ice near Heritage Park, at the bottom of Mulcaster Street.

Using a long rope, firefighters left the ice-boat onshore and followed the woman’s footprints out into the fog blanketing Kempenfelt Bay, said Platoon Chief Jeff Catteau.

“She was out about 800 to 900 feet from shore,” Catteau said. “She was heading farther out.”

Catteau said firefighters wore protective gear and brought a warm jacket out to the woman, who appeared to be in some distress.

“She didn’t want any assistance. She wanted to be left alone,” he said, adding, the woman initially resisted the firefighters’ assistance.

It wasn’t clear why the woman walked out on the bay.

After the recent January thaw bringing above-zero temperatures during the last few days, the thickness of the ice is unstable.

Catteau said the rescuers brought the woman to shore, where she was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital.

