Reaching the summit of one of the highest mountains in the world was an almost déjà vu moment for Laura Mallory.

It was, after all, the seventh time the 29-year-old Barrie woman had climbed a mountain, which leaves her in a very select group of mountaineers who have climbed all seven of the planet’s highest peaks.

“It almost doesn’t seem real,” Mallory said over a scratchy phone from Argentina, Friday. “We just started crying. There’s almost a sense of disbelief that I did it.”

Mallory and her fiancé, Logan Juffermans of Innisfil, reached the summit of Mount Aconcagua on the Argentina/Chilean border in South America on Jan. 7.

Aconcagua is the highest mountain in the world – outside of the Himalayas – at 22,840 feet or nearly seven kilometres high.

Juffermans had never climbed a mountain before this one, she said.

“I’m definitely very proud of him. He did it mostly for me, so I’m glad it was my last one because I don’t think I’ve sparked an interest in him to climb any more,” she said with a laugh.

On her blog post (http://bit.ly/2jh7Fsd), Mallory details the exhaustion of the climb, the altitude sickness and the sheer determination that saw the pair reach the summit in 12 days.

Mallory said many of the climbers were so exhausted on the descent, they were literally tied to their guides, like puppies, so they wouldn’t get lost on the way down.

“For us, it was the most spectacular day on the summit. It was clear and we just took the time to enjoy it as much as we could before we had to descend,” she said.

The Mallory family is well known for their mountain-climbing feats.

Her father, Dan Mallory, said the challenges began in the early 2000s during a conversation at dinner with his wife Barbara and three children, Adam, Alan and Laura.

“We were thinking, ‘what could we do together that we would look back on?’ And someone said, ‘we could climb every mountain’. So we set out to do that,” he said.

Mallory himself comes from a long line of adventurers. In fact, a great uncle, George Mallory, was believed to have been the first person (with Andrew Irvine) to have reached the summit of Mount Everest in June 1924, years before Sir Edmund Hillary made the climb in 1953.

The pair died near the summit and Mallory's remains were found in May 1999.

In 2008, the Mallory family made headlines around the world for being the first family to climb Mount Everest. While Dan and the three children reached the top, Barbara had to suffice with reaching only 19,000 feet after she fell and tore her calf and Achilles heel.

“Barbara climbed to the equivalent height of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, so there was no shame in that,” Dan said.

Laura had climbed both Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus in Russia in 2006.

With Everest under her belt in 2008, she climbed Mount Vinson in Antarctica in 2010, Mount McKinley (Denali) in Alaska in 2012 and the Cartensz Pyramid (Puncak Jaya) in Indonesia in 2013.

Mallory said Aconcagua’s climb was tough, but Mount McKinley will be remembered as the hardest climb.

“We definitely had some challenges with the altitude on Aconcagua. I vomited, but I felt better after that,” she said.

Once they’d reached the Aconcagua base camp, Mallory called her father with both good and bad news.

“The good news is we did it. The bad news is, I just smashed your record,” she told her father.

“It took her brother Adam and I 20 days to climb Aconcagua," Dan said, and added with a laugh, "Laura and Logan did it in 12 days. That's incredible.”

Seven Summit Successes

In 2007, Samantha Larson became the youngest woman to climb all seven summits, at age 18 years and 220 days.

In 2013, Vanessa O’Brien became the fastest female to complete the seven summits by finishing all climbs within 10 months.

In 2013, Cason Crane became the first openly gay man to climb the seven summits.

In 2013, Canadian Werner Berger became the oldest person to climb the summits at age 76 years and 129 days.

In 2014, Tashi and Nungshi Malik became world's first twins and siblings to complete the seven summits.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1