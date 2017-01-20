Save Oro calls for township to charge

If the township doesn't "do the right thing" and charge Burl's Creek for alleged bylaw infractions, an Oro-Medonte group plans to take up the battle.

"There's definitely a possibility," Bruce Wiggins of Save Oro said Friday. "The township should be doing it because they (Burl's Creek) broke numerous bylaws."

Wiggins said it would be fundamentally wrong for the municipality not to lay charges and, thereby, leave it up to a private citizen since "there's no excuse for that."

Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes said recently the township will decide before month's end whether to lay charges relating to recent events at two major summer music festivals.

Hughes said staff are currently reviewing whether any municipal bylaws were violated during last summer's WayHome and Boots & Hearts music festivals and will then decide whether to lay charges against Burl's Creek Event Grounds' officials.

The provincial court has stated that a resident could lay charges for 2016, something fellow Save Oro member Wendy McKay has already done in the past.

In late 2015, McKay launched a private prosecution against Republic Live and a number of other companies associated with Burl's Creek Event Grounds.

Although the charges were eventually stayed last fall, McKay's case pertained to illegal use of land zoned for agricultural/rural use for the WayHome Music and Arts Festival and Boots and Hearts Festival and non-compliance with a township bylaw governing use of land and creating noise and vibration.

Fellow Oro-Medonte residents Paul Sanderson and Al Sinclair said it shouldn't be up to a private citizen to perform a task that should be the municipality's responsibility.

"With a private prosecution, the public is having to do the job of the township," said Sinclair, a Save Oro director.

Added Sanderson: "They should do the right thing."

An Oro-Medonte official contacted Friday afternoon didn't have an update on the state of the township's investigation by press time.

