An Orillia man was arrested Thursday and charged with five child pornography offences, say OPP.

The 35-year-old is charged with three counts of possession of child porn, one count of accessing child porn and one count of making child pornography available.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday.

The OPP child sexual exploitation unit, Orillia OPP and the OPP technological crime unit were involved in the investigation, which police say is continuing.