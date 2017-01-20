Barrie team claims gold with overtime victory
The NTR Barrie bantam team won the Jayden Elmore Memorial Tournament in London last weekend. The team met some true skill on the ice, and as a result all the scores were close. In the end, the Barrie boys defeated Port Credit, 2-1, to secure a spot in the final where they won gold with a 2-1 overtime victory against the London Bandits. SUBMITTED
