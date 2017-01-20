It’s tough to handle a tornado once it gets going.

The Nouvelle-Alliance Tornades are living up to that moniker.

A hot start and consistent play on Thursday gave the senior boys basketball team another big win, as the Tornades hammered the Elmvale Eagles, 62-27, to improve to 6-0 on the season.

“We just came out of the Blackball tournament (where we were consolation champions), and the intensity from that carried us over,” said Tornades co-captain Felix Laramee. “It’s always a little slow after the Christmas break, but the intensity from there helped us out.”

Brett Pauli scored a game-high 22 points for Nouvelle-Alliance, while Daniel Bedard and Laramee added nine and eight, respectively.

Matt Moreau was Elmvale’s top scorer with 10.

The Tornades burst out of the gate, running up a 24-7 lead on the Eagles after one quarter.

“We hit them hard on defence and didn’t let them get in their groove,” Pauli said. “Our pace is pretty fast and we try to start the game off with a lot of energy, and then build a cushion.”

It’s a familiar feeling for the Tornades on the court, some of whom are in their sixth year playing together.

“I think that one of the good things about our team is that we’re such good friends outside of class,” Pauli said. “We had an ‘A’ team and a ‘B’ team in Grade 7 and 8, but since then, it’s been the same group.

“To hang out with these guys all day, and then play basketball with them, it’s the best.”

There have been some changes for this group along the way, including an almost across-the-board growth increase by the team, going from being one of the shortest junior squads to a tall senior group.

“We’ve always been the small team for the longest time, and in the last couple of years, we’ve hit a spurt there,” Pauli said. “So being physical is something we’ve worked on along the boards, and that’s a key thing against bigger teams, limiting them to one-shot possessions.”

That added size was making a difference on Thursday, as the Tornades dominated the glass, picking up a number of offensive rebounds and second-chance points in the big win.

It also has now given Nouvelle-Alliance even more tools in its arsenal.

“We have a really good backcourt, so we have the speed and the height,” Laramee said. “We’re a versatile team and we can play any style that there is.”

With the game well in hand from early on, the Tornades rotated through the eight players they had on their bench Thursday.

That being said, they are able to do that even in close games, allowing for their players to remain at their peak from start to finish.

“We have depth in our team and that allows us to play hard for the full 32 minutes,” Laramee said. “Everyone can play with confidence and that allows us to play with full intensity.”

Nouvelle-Alliance has multiple weapons and isn’t afraid to use them, and that well-rounded attack has made the ‘A’ school, which has handily beaten most of the opponents on its predominantly ‘AA’ schedule, very hard to stop.

“I think that when we play good defence, we get a lot of points off of transition (through) turnovers and steals,” Pauli said. “We move the ball well and when we need individuals to step up, there’s always at least one guy that has a good game.

“Our coach always says that you can’t stop all of us.”

Last year’s disappointment is still fresh in their minds as the Tornades, then an underclass squad, lost out after nearly making it to OFSAA.

This season, anything less than qualifying for the provincial tournament will be considered a failure in their eyes.

“It’s huge for us,” Pauli said. “We were all Grade 11’s last year, so this year, with the size and the extra year, we’re looking to make up for last year.”