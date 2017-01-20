Four high-school senior football teams were recognized for their efforts off the field Friday after competing in the Barrie Bleeds Football challenge, hosted by the Barrie Blood Donor Clinic.

The event, to promote blood donation, had the group scored on attendance, number of donations, first-time donors, blood type and social media involvement.

The winner, with 42 points, was the Barrie North Vikings.

In the front row, from left, are Kyle Boyd-Noble, territory manager Elaine St. Pierre and Barrie North Vikings coach Gary Hamilton. In the back row, from left, are Adam Richards, Innisdale Invaders coach Rob Ashwood, Carter Matheson, Eastview Wildcats coach Jeremy Oxley, Bear Creek Kodiaks coach Doug Wilkey and Hunter Lang.