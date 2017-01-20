Why do people with no political experience believe they should run for office.

Donald Trump is one reason, I suppose.

The former (non)reality TV star was sworn in Friday as the next President of the United States.

Trump had never been elected to anything before he sought the Republican Party presidential nomination, won that, then defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton – who should still be embarrassed - in last November's American election.

Not congressman, not district attorney, not even dog catcher.

And maybe that's why Trump won, because he's not a politician and the average American voter identified with him, or at least enough of them did.

The problem, of course, is that now he has to govern.

That's the second, and often far-trickier, part of politics. First you get elected, then you serve in government.

Having a Republican Congress will help, but the Donald is going to need to make decisions about domestic issues, foreign affairs, trade deals, American allies, enemies, etc.

None of which Trump has any experience doing. He was in real estate, I believe.

You might wonder why I care, living atop the 49th Parallel in the Great White North, with a hockey game on the tube every night so I don't have to bother with American news.

But America is arguably the planet's largest economic/military power, along with Canada's biggest trading partner.

Anything that happens down there reverberates up here, the good and the bad.

Speaking of the latter, guess who's running for the federal Conservative leadership?

Kevin O'Leary, of TV Dragons Den fame, has joined 13 other candidates for Stephen Harper's old seat.

O'Leary has never been a municipal councillor, a provincial member, a federal MP.

He's been a radio and television personality (whatever that means these days), a businessman. Not a politician.

O'Leary has never even thrown his hat in the ring before.

Why is it, in politics, that nobody wants to pay their dues anymore or learn the ropes, as they used to say?

Many people, for example, have told me they're fed up with Barrie politics and are going to run for mayor.

My response is normally to ask if they're ever served on a city committee or board before, just to get a feel of how things work.

How about a few years on the library board or the environmental advisory committee? What about the heritage committee or the committee of adjustment?

The answer is invariably no. They want to rule from on high, start from the top.

If they do run, they normally end up finishing close to the bottom.

That didn't happen in the United States. The guy who wasn't the politician ended up on top (although that might just be the American education system catching up with its voters).

It's too early to predict O'Leary's fate, but there are two points to consider.

One, his candidacy is bigger news than anything else in the Conservative leadership (yawn) race.

Two, if the party faithful believes O'Leary has the best chance to beat Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election, he will get the nod.

Just like the Republicans did with Trump.

It's become that partisan, another spillover from American politics.

Which is, now that I've thought about it, the real problem.

Politics is no longer, far too often, about governing, serving the people, doing what's best for the constituents who elected you.

It's about winning, power and grinding your opponents into the dust.

Donald Trump found a way to do that and now he's in the Oval Office.

Kevin O'Leary doesn't just want to be Conservative leader, he wants to be prime minister too.

I'd be happier if either of them had sat on their local library board first.

Bob Bruton is the Examiner's city hall reporter. He wants to know where politicians have been, not just where they think they're going.