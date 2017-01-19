OMB hearing into Burl's Creek wraps up

After 11 hearing days, approximately 70 evidence exhibits and countless objections, testimony in the Burl's Creek temporary zoning bylaw case in front of the Ontario Municipal Board has concluded.

Day 11 took place Thursday at the Oro-Medonte township office and dealt exclusively with a Stage 2 archeological report completed during a hiatus in the hearing last year.

That report, completed by Michael Henry of AMICK Consultants, had been accepted into the registry by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport (MTCS) last year, but was recently removed after an error was found in a peer review of the report.

"We missed 3.22 acres," Henry said. "I'm not entirely sure how that happened, but it's a fact: we missed that little parcel, and that has to be addressed."

The plan for Henry is to head back out onto the Line 8 parcel of land that was missed and do a proper assessment of the 3.22 acres as soon as weather permits. Given the January thaw Oro-Medonte is currently experiencing, that could be as early as next week. But before any digging occurs, all snow must have melted and frost be removed from the ground.

For the time being, the lands in question have been removed from consideration under the temporary use bylaw and the assessment is considered to be "under revision" by the MTCS. The 3.22 acre omission is the only thing that has been requested to be amended in the Henry report, he testified.

Under cross, Henry testified the 3.22 acres was not a significant amount of land. He was answering in the context of the nearly 170 acres under consideration. Chief Keith Doxsee of the Montagnais Métis First Nation was asking it with a different intent.

"You can build 25 homes on 140,000 square feet and 5,000 burial plots, with an average size of 25 square feet," Doxsee said. "So, you don't think that's significant?"

"I'd appreciate if you stop leading me into blind alleys," Henry said. "It is surrounded by lands that have been thoroughly assessed and there's nothing there."

Doxsee's cross-examination of Henry was heated, at times, and veered into the schematics of Indigenous consultation vs. engagement, as well as requirements of the provincial policy statement. Doxsee was cautioned several times by board chair Richard Makuch, who admitted he was losing his patience with the chief's line of questioning.

The Stage 2 archeological assessment took place late last summer, with representatives from the Huron-Wendat and Williams Treaty First Nations on site as their time permitted. They were provided with a copy of the report when it was completed and had no negative comments, Henry testified.

The report provided an answer Burl's Creek would certainly have been happy to see.

"We did not find anything," Henry said. "No evidence of any archeological deposits whatsoever. No cultural material at all."

Paul Racher, expert archeologist for the Montagnais, didn't seem all that surprised nothing was discovered. His testimony dealt little with what was in Henry's report, but rather the manner in which it - and a previous archeological report - were conducted.

"I worry, in fact, that by focusing too much on the reports that we sort of draw attention away from the fact that there was site alteration that took place on the Burl's Creek lands and those activities weren't keeping with the customs... of the Planning Act," Racher said. "We're never going to know what archeological sites may or may not have been there in that 170 acres... and that's a bummer, or whatever the legal equivalent of a bummer is."

Racher went onto compare what Burl's Creek had done with its archeological work to when a person steals a television from a store, but then offers to pay for it when caught. While immediately admitting that comparison may be a bit hyperbolic, he added his belief was still that the site alteration work shouldn't have happened before the assessments.

"Everything else is tainted after that," Racher said. "All of the discussion of the details adds a veneer of legitimacy I don't think it actually deserves."

Closing submissions in the case will be written and submitted to the board chairs by Feb. 9, 21 days from the final day of testimony. The parties will then have until Feb. 21 to reply to the submissions.

It is unknown when the ruling from the board will be made.

