The preliminaries for this year’s Barrie city council budget talks are finished.

The main event awaits.

At stake for city property owners is how much their taxes will increase in 2017, and what they get for said increase.

Right now, Barrie homeowners face a 3.76% increase, hiking taxes by $145 to $3,992 for the average city home assessed at $302,000.

This year’s business and capital plan also includes a 2.5% increase in water rates and a 5% hike in sewer rates, adding $8 and $22 respectively to that $145.

The question facing Barrie councillors is how to reduce city expenses, and therefore the tax increase.

It likely won’t be cutting the budgets of its service partners – police, the County of Simcoe, Barrie Public Library, etc. – even though that’s 31% of the tax bill.

Monday’s presentations by those three groups resulted in little more than softballs being lobbed their way by councillors, although that might have something to do with relatively modest increases being requested.

Also unlikely to be touched is the 1% tax increase for Barrie’s dedicated infrastructure renewal fund, which equals $2.5 million to addresses a $48-million gap in what this city has, and what it needs, to replace and rehabilitate roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Which leaves 2.76% to play with, although 1.96% of that total is to maintain current city service levels.

By our math that leaves 0.80% to play with, cut or whatever it’s to be called.

Not a great deal of wiggle room, in other words.

The budget has five building blocks and three – service partners, infrastructure and stable service levels – likely won’t be touched.

Which basically leaves managing the city’s debt and reserves, along with new investment and services.

It has not been uncommon, at budget time, for the old city reserves shell game – where funds are reduced to one reserve, added to another, etc., and the end result is a lowered tax rate.

But that might not do the trick in 2017.

The goal this year is about 3% more in taxes for that average Barrie homeowner, and the feeling is something more substantial will have to give to reach it.

What that is city councillors had better be thinking about between now and Feb. 6, when the main event gets underway.