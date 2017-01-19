Only a Canadian would embark on an Ice, Snow & 30 Below tour in the middle of winter.

Award-winning country music star Brett Kissel started the year in northern Ontario and his tour rolls into Barrie on Friday.

At each of the stops on the tour, he will be showcasing the winners of his Kick It With Kissel Ontario Contest. The winners were chosen out of 100 participants who submitted a video of themselves performing their favourite original, cover or a Kissel song.

For the Barrie concert, Marshall Dane and The Small Town Girls will be opening the show.

Kissel is touring in support of his second album, Pick Me Up. It won four awards at the 2016 CCMA in London including Fans’ Choice and Male Artist of the Year.

The album followed on the success of his 2013 major-label debut, Started With A Song. It won a 2014 Juno Award for Breakthrough Artist, the first time in 17 years for a country act. It also garnered five top-10 singles and two CCMA wins out of eight nominations.

For Kissel, who was born in Flat Lake, Alta., and grew up on his family’s cattle ranch, performing live is one his favourite activities.

He plans to heat up the stage and make everyone forget about the cold outside.

The first smash single off the Pick Me Up album is a fun one called Airwaves. It became a fan favourite after only a few live performances.

Subject matter ranges from I Didn’t Fall In Love With Your Hair, which is a tribute to his mother who is a multiple cancer survivor (he donated seven weeks of sale proceeds from song last fall to the Canadian Cancer Society), to Come Pick Me Up, which is about a failed relationship, and I Can Play Guitar, playful insights about life on the road, garnered during a 2014 cross-Canada tour opening for Brad Paisley.

Last year, he was awarded the 2016 Allan Slaight Honour at the Canada’s Walk of Fame induction ceremony. It recognizes young, inspirational Canadians who have achieved international success in the music industry.

Kissel performs on Friday at Barrie’s Georgian Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It is part of an 18-city Canadian tour.

Admission is $57.55.

For tickets, contact the box office, 705-739-4228.