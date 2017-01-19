Georgian College may be the post-secondary destination for many young people.

But it’s not necessarily the last place they will attend classes.

‘Use your past to carry you forward’ is the motto of the college’s Credit Transfer Centre, which hosted its annual Academic Pathways Fair on Thursday at the Barrie campus to help students and graduates find additional study opportunities in Ontario and beyond.

They had a chance to meet with representatives from nearly 50 regional, national and international universities, colleges and agencies to find out how the programs they have completed at the Barrie campus – or the six other campuses across central Ontario - can lead to other learning and career possibilities.

“It’s important for students to know they have educational pathways beyond their certificate, diploma or degree programs they’re doing at Georgian,” said Brad Delion, Pathways officer with the registrar’s office at the Barrie campus.

Delion said representatives talked to students about transfer agreements related to their certificates or diplomas.

“Students can have recognition for those credentials so they’re not going into a first year of a degree program," he said. "They would get advanced entry so they could potentially do a degree in two-and-a-half years, as an example."

While some students get their diploma and join the workforce, others may decide to further their education, he said.

“Students want options,” Delion said. “Pathways is about expanding on what they’ve already achieved and learned here at Georgian and it also gives them an opportunity to branch out to go to a school in another region or another province and get that experience as well.

“They’ve picked a program at Georgian for a reason,” he added. “But it could be they hadn’t thought about going into a degree program. Now that they’ve had the college experience, should they want to further their education and get a degree, the Credit Transfer Centre helps them with that option.”

Georgian has approximately 550 transfer agreements with about 50 institutions in Ontario, across Canada and in places like the UK, Ireland and Australia, Delion added.

“We have agreements directly with those institutions. They assist students here with their applications for those schools,” he said. “They understand there are students in this market that are interested to go there so they help the students do their application, get their student visa and the stuff that goes along with going to a foreign school.”

Haily Wijewardena, a general business student in her first year of the three-year advanced diploma program and co-op at the Barrie campus, was happy to learn about her options at the Academic Pathways Fair.

The former Vancouver resident did a one-year stint at the University of Toronto, but made the move to Barrie.

“Vancouver is beautiful, but I wanted to be independent and live on my own. My main focus of coming to Georgian College was to do the Pathways to Ryerson University,” she said. “I finally got a chance to meet them today and I’m really happy.

"I always wanted to go to Ryerson and I thought Georgian was the best route to take to get me to the place I want to be,” Wijewardena said.

Delion said all of the college’s transfer agreements are posted on its website for students to view or they can contact the Credit Transfer Centre.

Visit www.georgiancollege.ca/admissions/credit-transfer to learn more.

imcinroy@postmedia.com