The city plans to light up Barrie for Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations this year.

'Illuminate Barrie' would include fireworks, a cultural festival, public art, live music and interactive displays as part of Celebrate Barrie, which will be moved to Labour Day weekend.

“It is very worthwhile to celebrate our country’s birthday – one good reason is to attract tourists and have them spend money in our community,” said Coun. Andrew Prince, who sits on the city's Canada 150 committee.

“If Barrie doesn’t offer some exciting events, then tourists from south of our border will just go to another community and we will miss the opportunity to generate an economic return.”

With a theme of fire and light, Illuminate Barrie's highlight would be a two-night fireworks extravaganza on the waterfront, to light up Kempenfelt Bay. The pyrotechnics would be choreographed to music with displays created for Canada 150.

Heritage Park would feature Vague de Cirque, with a large, 200-seat tent housing acrobatics, dancing, poetry, clowning, fantasy and laughter. Inspired by small, traditional European circuses, it would pay tribute to their arts.

“I think a celebration of this magnitude is crucial,” Prince said, “namely attracting talent and tourism to our community – not to mention the wonderful opportunity it gives our residents to celebrate.”

Barrie's Public Art Committee would be profiling living, contemporary Canadian artists to mark the 150th, with three temporary installations of video projection, interactive sculpture and multi-media works.

Canada 150 will also have an impact on other city events this year. Winterfest (Feb. 4-5), for example, will have ice and snow sculptures created with distinctly Canadian themes.

City councillors will consider a motion Monday to approve, in principle, the Canada 150 festival – which will still need to be included in the 2017 budget, to be discussed Feb. 6.

Prince's committee is asking for $90,000 in this year's city budget for Illuminate Barrie. It has also applied for $335,000 from several provincial and federal programs, and is awaiting responses.

“If we don’t get funded from other funding bodies, then we will adjust our plans accordingly and pare them down,” Prince said.

The committee is also seeking corporate sponsors for Barrie's events, with the assistance of community volunteers.

“We have created a list of events and activities, however we need to get approval for our plans from council first,” Prince said. “If we get council’s approval, we will start putting plans in motion.”

Onalee Groves, the city's manager of culture, will make a presentation on Illuminate Barrie during Monday's meeting.

The city's 2017 Canada Day celebrations will still take place July 1, with fireworks and family activities on the waterfront, along with Promenade Days in downtown Barrie.

Celebrate Barrie is normally held in June, but its location will be under construction this year as part of the waterfront's redevelopment.

Since the waterfront is usually quiet on Labour Day, Illuminate Barrie can be held Sept, 2-3.

Temporary public art displays would be part of Illuminate Barrie

Limelight Saturday Night, base of Bayfield Street

Blue Lagoon – the Five Points

Soapboxes – Heritage Park

Source: City of Barrie