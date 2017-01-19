Barrielicious by any other name is still a great dining experience at a fraction of the cost.

Across the county, more than 50 restaurants are taking part in the ninth annual winter dining extravaganza that offers a fine dining experience at a price fixé, or fixed price for $15, $20, $25 or $30 per person.

Barrielicious co-founder Ryan Travesey said if he had known how popular the event was going to become, he would have given it a more global name.

“Hindsight’s 20-20, right? It’s now a Simcoe County festival. If we’d named it Simcoelicious, we’d have been better off,” Travesey said with a laugh.

However, when he and Randy Feltis dreamt up the winter dining gambit to pull diners from their homes to beat the mid-January blahs, they didn’t know it would last past its first year.

But that was 2007.

Now the full-course meal, including appetizer, entrée and dessert has become a success when winter dining is usually a restaurateur’s slowest season.

The event running from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5 now draws diners to more than 50 restaurants in Barrie, Alliston, Bradford, Orillia, Port Severn and Midland.

“Barrielicious has become its own season. It’s a staple in the county,” Travesey said. “The January bills are rolling in now and we just lived through the freezing rain storm. This is really just a great excuse to say, ‘let’s spend $50 or $75 and have a nice meal’.”

George Papastathis, owner of the Boathouse Eatery in Midland, said he joined the Barrielicious experience in the winter of 2015.

While he tends to see heavy traffic in January from sledders, he found it was a nice time to offer a full-course meal to his clients for a flat $20.

“We don’t do a big transition for a two-week period. Lots of people come here because they love a certain dish, so we offer our menu, but now they’re getting extra value with the dessert,” Papastathis said.

“Barrielicious does drive business for us, or we wouldn’t do it,” he added.

At the new Hooligan’s Restaurant on Dunlop Street West (previously known as The Bank), general manager Mark Brown and chef Rowell Ragudo where putting the finishing touches on two of their signature dishes, a peppercorn chicken dish and sweet red Thai bowel for the $25 Barrielicious price.

“We took part in winter 2016 and it was amazing. When we changed from being a night club to a family-friendly restaurant, it was great to get people through the front door to try the food,” Brown said.

Ragudo said they have carried the Christmas seasonal staff over for Barrielicious event, expecting it will be as busy as last year.

“It’s challenging because usually this is the lull of the season but with Barrielicious, it just picks up again,” Ragudo said.

For more information, visit www.barrielicious.com.

