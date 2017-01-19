News Local

Barrie school collaborates with museum

Chyanne Lachance, a Grade 10 student from Barrie’s Unity Christian School, chats with guests during the Tuesday's opening of the Stories from Canada exhibit at the Simcoe County Museum. The exhibit, which was a collaboration between Unity Christian School and the museum, involved more than two dozen Grade 10 English and history students who, over the course of the semester, researched a Canadian story of their choosing. The exhibit focuses on the lives of 20th-century Canadians.

Chyanne Lachance, a Grade 10 student from Barrie’s Unity Christian School, chats with guests during the Tuesday's opening of the Stories from Canada exhibit at the Simcoe County Museum. The exhibit, which was a collaboration between Unity Christian School and the museum, involved more than two dozen Grade 10 English and history students who, over the course of the semester, researched a Canadian story of their choosing. The exhibit focuses on the lives of 20th-century Canadians.

Jon Borgert takes a moment to read the story of a Canadian solider during Tuesday's opening of the Stories from Canada exhibit at the Simcoe County Museum.
Guests wander through the Stories from Canada exhibit during Tuesday's grand opening at the Simcoe County Museum.
Jeff Weening, an English and philosophy teacher from Unity Christian School, takes a moment to address guests during Tuesday's opening of the Stories from Canada exhibit at the Simcoe County Museum.

Students from Barrie’s Unity Christian School were on hand for Tuesday’s opening of the Stories of Canada exhibit at the Simcoe County Museum.

The exhibit is a partnership between the school and the museum.

 

Mark Wanzel/Photos 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »