Barrie school collaborates with museum
Chyanne Lachance, a Grade 10 student from Barrie’s Unity Christian School, chats with guests during the Tuesday's opening of the Stories from Canada exhibit at the Simcoe County Museum. The exhibit, which was a collaboration between Unity Christian School and the museum, involved more than two dozen Grade 10 English and history students who, over the course of the semester, researched a Canadian story of their choosing. The exhibit focuses on the lives of 20th-century Canadians.
Students from Barrie’s Unity Christian School were on hand for Tuesday’s opening of the Stories of Canada exhibit at the Simcoe County Museum.
The exhibit is a partnership between the school and the museum.
Mark Wanzel/Photos