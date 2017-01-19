City police are looking for a man after an attempted groceries theft at Barrie's Yonge Street Zehrs Sunday evening.

A man entered the store at 5:25 p.m., filled a reusable bag with groceries and left without paying, police said.

He was confronted by store security in the parking lot but continued to walk away.

The grocery bag was grabbed and a man fled across the parking lot, going south on Yonge Street.

He is described as white, age 25-30, 5'8” tall, weighing 175 pounds with dark, short facial hair. The man was last seen wearing a black coat, grey sweater, ankle-high yellow or brown winter boots and a black and white bandana on his head.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. M. Coniglione at 705-725-7025, ext. 2533 or by e-mail at mconiglione@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.