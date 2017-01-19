Some days things really tend to go your way.

You know, when it seems like everything you touch turns out right or, in the case of Barrie native Matt Walilko, to points on the scoresheet.

The Midland Flyers first-year forward had himself quite the game against the visiting Penetang Kings on Jan. 8, posting a 10-point effort in a 17-4 blowout.

It was an afternoon you can be certain Walilko won't be forgetting for a long, long, time.

"Definitely," said the 17-year-old, who finished the game with five goals and five assists. "It's definitely a great accomplishment and I'm proud of myself for doing it."

He should be.

Walilko's 10-point effort set the Flyers franchise record for points in a game and was just two points off the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) record of 12 points in a game.

"(Midland head coach Keith Cyr) was telling me he was pretty sure 12 was the league record," the St. Joan of Arc student learned when he returned to the bench at one point during the game. "I was trying to go for that, but fell short."

Walilko got a pretty good indication early on that he might have a good game that day.

The six-foot, 174-pound winger and his teammates were coming off a 4-3 overtime win in Huntsville and were facing a Penetang club they had beaten in all five contests this season.

"We started off the game pretty hot," Walilko said. "We had two goals in the first minute. All of a sudden we just made a plan to get pucks to the net as much as possible and it kept going in."

Walilko and linemates Jake Walter and Francesco Corona dominated the opening period, helping Midland jump to a 7-0 lead and together the trio combined for six goals and 14 points.

"In the first period, I had five points already, so I knew things were going my way," said Walilko, who had a hat trick and two assists. "I had a hot stick the two games prior, so I knew that I was kind of on a roll."

Walilko potted a shorthanded marker just 1:59 into the second period and the Flyers were back to the races.

Before the frame was over, Midland had a 15-2 lead and Walilko had hit the 10-point mark after scoring twice and adding three helpers.

With the game well in hand, the Flyers leading scorer basically spent the third period glued to the bench.

"I was thinking at the end of the second period I had already achieved 10 points and I don't really need any more," said Walilko, who has 35 goals and 39 assists in 35 games this season and is tied with Corona for the team scoring lead.

With 74 points each, both sit second overall in scoring in the PJHL's Northern Conference behind Midhurst native Ben Hughes, who has 92 points with the Stayner Siskins.

Say 10 points in a game and longtime hockey fans in this area recall Darryl Sittler's magical NHL record-setting night back on Feb. 7, 1976 at Maple Leaf Gardens when the Toronto captain blitzed the Boston Bruins with six goals and four assists.

A Maple Leafs fan, Walilko didn't really know much about Sittler's big 10-point night while he was having his own big night.

"At the time, it wasn't going through my mind," he said. "(Flyers president and general manager Gerry Asselin) told me after about it."

Walilko heard the comparisons to Sittler's big night from several people following the game, including his dad.

"Yeah, after the game he did mention it," said the former Barrie Colts 'AAA' minor midget. "I was actually lucky my dad came out and watched the game. I was glad he got to see it."

Walilko is proud of the feat, but he's quick to point out that none of it would be possible without Walter and Corona.

Together, the trio combined to score 10 of Midland's 17 goals and finished the night with 23 points in all.

Walilko, who played bantam 'AAA' and midget 'AAA' hockey in Barrie with Walter, says the chemistry is great between he and his linemates.

That they find each other quite well is obvious when you consider this season the trio have combined for 82 goals and 193 points in just 35 games.

"We seem to bond really well together," he said. "Give (Corona) the puck, he's a real fast guy. He gets around the defence quite easily, so give him the puck and there's a pretty high chance you can get a goal out of it.

"Jake is a great centreman. He wins a lot of faceoffs and we definitely get more puck possession because of that. They are two guys who like to distribute the puck. No one is selfish, either.

“We don't care who gets the goal."

Walilko, who actually sees himself as more of a playmaker on the ice, says he would love to earn a scholarship with an NCAA Division 1 team.

The Flyers forward, who played ball hockey and roller hockey as a young kid, didn't actually start playing ice hockey until he was nine years old.

He admits he's always been able to find the scoresheet, saying he's even had a season where he posted more than 150 points.

"I was talking to my dad the other day about this and I'm kind of in the right place, at the right time," Walilko said of his ability to find the net. "You're in the right place at the right time, but you've also got to be able to put the puck in the net."

Right now what's important for Walilko is that he and his teammates finish the season strong. Midland sits third in the Carruthers Division with a 16-22-0 record heading into Friday night's home date against the Schomberg Cougars, one of just four games remaining on the regular-season schedule.

As for chasing that league record, Walilko knows nights like that are special and don't come around often.

"I'm not going to be approaching every game now saying I want to beat 12 points," he said. "During that one game, they were definitely going in for me."